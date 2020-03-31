|
Randall Cutts
Alamogordo - Heaven got a little brighter today when it gained a new angel. For those that didn't know, Randall was diagnosed with colon cancer at the beginning of January. Unfortunately it was a very aggressive cancer and as hard as he fought it, his body couldn't handle it. He was brave in the face of death knowing what was soon going to happen. His last hours were spent with family, sharing memories and letting him know how much he was loved. He went peacefully and without pain, surrounded by family.
He was a devoted father to his Son Ryan, whom he did get to speak with for the last time on FaceTime. He was the best brother anyone could ask for. He always had my back and I his, and he knew it. Randall was loved by all that knew him and he put his heart and soul into everything he did. He is now with mom and dad, it was the hardest good bye I've ever had to say. I promised him I would get him through this, but unfortunately God had other plans. My heart is broken without my best friend. But I will carry on the way he told me too last night and do everything I can that would make him proud. I was always amazed by his talents, no one could sing quite the way he did and he always received the biggest applause and always brought a tear to my eye. He was much to great a person to be taken so quick. He will forever be loved and missed. I love you brother.
The Cutts family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020