Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Community Church
935 West Mescalero
Roswell, NM
1957 - 2019
Randy Dana Obituary
Roswell, New Mexico - RANDY DANA, 61, beloved, father and friend, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Randy's family at www.andersonbethany.com.

On November 17, 1957, Randy was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico, to Mark Churchill Dana and Edith Waite Dana. He graduated from Alamogordo Senior High School in 1976. Randy met Dara Farley in Alamogordo in February 1978 and moved to Roswell after Dara graduated from high school. They got married on May 18, 1979, and celebrated forty years this May. He made a living in construction roofing houses, building metal buildings, and traveling wherever his job took him. Randy enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and animals, especially his cats. He could make a great bonfire in the gazebo and put on an amazing firework show in the snow.

Randy enjoyed shooting at the Roswell Gun Club, Chaparral Skeet Club, and Roswell Trap Club. He has a great collection of chicken, pig, turkey, and ram pins proving he was a great shooter. Randy made everyone around him laugh with his sarcastic wit, sometimes known as being a smart butt and could always be counted on to lighten the mood. He was proud of the life he had made with his family.

SURVIVORS: Randy is survived by his wife, Dara; and daughters: Krysta Jones (Jason) of Phoenix, and Stephanie Eldridge (Shane) of Roswell.

PRECEDED: Preceding Randy in death were his parents, Mark Churchill Dana and Edith Waite Dana.

SERVICES: We will be celebrating his life on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Grace Community Church, 935 West Mescalero, Roswell, New Mexico, with a reception immediately following.

Randy's tribute was lovingly written in his memory by his family.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019
