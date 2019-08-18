Services
PCS - Alamogordo
Mayflower Rd., (east of LaVelle Rd.)
Alamogordo, NM 88311
575-437-3002
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Burrow Fats Fire station
Ray Frank "Butch" Baker Jr.


1951 - 2019
Ray Frank "Butch" Baker Jr. Obituary
Ray "Butch" Frank Baker Jr.

- - On Friday, August 2nd 2019, at the age of 68, Ray "Butch" Frank Baker Jr., born to Ray and Lela Baker in Roswell New Mexico on June 23, 1951, went home to play with Kate and be with those he loved that went before him ... I swear I can hear him laugh and know he is huggin each one. Ray loved to laugh and had a wonderful sense of humor. His faith carried him thru his life and his last few months.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Cheryl Lee Baker, numerous cousins, friends and those he chose to love, cause he could. For your love he was always grateful, please know that.

He joined the Marines as a young man, and that is quite a story. He was always proud to be a Marine and they helped make him the great man he was. After leaving the service he worked at the US postal service, managing to retire. Then he drove trucks until he REALLY retired. He was a volunteer fireman in his little community and loved his old truck and those folks.

Fall was his favorite time of year. He loved New Mexico and the view from our front porch, his old truck and his wife.

Please come and celebrate his life and memories on September 21 at 4 pm at the Burrow Fats Fire station. Bring a dish to share. We will laugh, cry and hug each other!

Direct Cremation will take place under the care of PCS Direct Cremation Services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.cremation-pcs.com.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019
