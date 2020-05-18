|
Raymond E Austin
Alamogordo - Raymond E. Austin, 87, retired USAF Master Sergeant passed away on May 14th, 2020 of natural causes. He was born to Elmer and Ruby Austin on December 14th, 1932 in Bemis, Tennessee. He served in the Air Force for 22 years, with tours in Vietnam, Europe and the United States. After Ray retired, he moved his family to Alamogordo, where he worked at HAFB in civil service. After retiring again he drove a school bus for APS and NMSBVI, which he loved because he enjoyed the kids so much.
He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 7686, where he would often be found enjoying the company of his fellow veterans. Ray loved camping, riding motorcycles, golfing, and spoiling his grandchildren.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Tony Austin, son Robert Austin, and his dog Sophie.
Ray was loved and will be missed by his large family: His loving wife of 55 years, Joyce Austin, their 7 children and spouses: David and Allison Austin, Sharon Hodges, Joe and Judi Austin, Jeri and Doug Swaim, Jan and Gary Denton, Judy and Jerry Denton, and Ray Jr. and Kim Austin. Ray had 16 amazing grandchildren and 5 wonderful great-grandchildren who all adored their Papa. He is also survived by his older brother and spouse, Joe Billy and Mildred Austin. Ray will be missed by many great friends, family members, and his dog Rowdy.
Ray did not want a formal funeral, instead the family will have a celebration of his life, at a later date.
The family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from May 18 to May 19, 2020