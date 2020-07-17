1/1
Raymond Gomez
Raymond Gomez

Alamogordo - Raymond "Mundy" S Gomez entered into eternal rest July 13, 2020. He was born September 20, 1928 in Tularosa to Francisco and Vicenta (Salazar) Gomez. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Margaret Porras. He was a veteran and retired from Federal Civil Service.

He is survived by one brother, Fred (Dolores). Daughters, Mary Reed (Curtis), Martha Rocha, Margaret Bryant, Helen Contreras, Diana Marrujo (John), and Barbara Perez (Tim). Sons, Raymond and David. He has numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Due to COVID 19, a private memorial will be held at Alamogordo Funeral Home on July 30th.

The Gomez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.




Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
