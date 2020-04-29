|
|
Raymond Romero
Alamogordo - Our beloved father Raymond C. Romero went with our beautiful mother up to heaven on April 22, 2020 at the age of 89.
He was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico to Samuel and Isabel Romero, on December 10, 1930. He graduated from Alamogordo High School and was an all-state football player for Alamogordo High School in 1951 where they won the championship.
Overall, he was a great person who loved everyone and everyone loved him.
He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife Pasquala, his sisters, his mom and dad, daughter in law and three grandchildren.
He leaves behind his daughters, Mary Helen (Jaime) Anderson, Alice (Albert) Cervantez, his sons Raymond (Lori) Romero Jr. and Roger Romero; his brother Johnny Herrera, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, 2 stepsons, 2 step-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the current situation, and following CDC recommendations for public gatherings, services will be held at a later date.
The Romero family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020