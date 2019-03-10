Services
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Rebbecca Ann Holt Obituary
Rebbecca Ann Holt

Alamogordo - Rebbecca Ann Holt, age 40, passed away February 25, 2019 in Alamogordo, NM. She was born May 8, 1978 in San Jose, CA to Stephen and Michelle Larned. Survivors include her husband John E. Holt III, kids Jamison, Kayla and Elainna Holt, twin sister Jessica L. Montoya of Magalia, CA, sister Allison M. Keller of Clovis, NM, Step-father Leslie L. Cate, Mother and Father in law John and Colleen Holt, sister in law Rachel Bustillos, brother in law Jeremia Holt and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Memorial Service will be held at Alamogordo Funeral Home on March 15, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2019
