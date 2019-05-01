|
|
Rebecca Reeves
Alamogordo - Rebeca Lynn (Boles) Reeves, 62
Rebecca Lynn (Boles) Reeves, "Nana", 62, was called to heaven on April 27, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM, after a relentless battle with cancer. Rebecca was born on January 21 , 1957 to Edwin and Wanda Boles, and was the first baby brought home in Boles Acres, NM. Rebecca was also a longtime resident of Boles Acres, NM.
Rebecca was not just known as having a warm heart and welcoming personality, but also known as one of the toughest women around. Nana, as her grandchildren would call her, was not your typical Nana....she loved fiercely, very protective and stood her ground, reminding everyone that if you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything, regardless of the obstacles. Rebecca displayed this warrior behavior throughout her life and intensely throughout her battle with cancer.
Rebecca worked at Rocky Mountain Supply for the last 18 years. Rebecca loved her job in sales of Polaris off-road vehicles, yard equipment and chainsaws. Rebecca grew up loving horses and 4-H. She was very talented in barrel racing, earning several champion ribbons competing in Gymkhanas in her youth. Rebecca's hobbies include spending time with friends and family, especially her grandkids, spending time with her dogs, spending time outdoors, working in her yard and garden, off-roading in her ranger, camping, watching Nascar and playing golf. Rebecca especially found peace and enjoyment in sunrises, sunsets and rainbows. Rebecca had a big heart and was loved by all that knew her.
Survivors include her husband of 14 years, Clifford Reeves (she wanted everyone to know, Davey is the best bass fisherman around...."l prayed for a cowboy, but got a bass fisherman that use to be a cowboy....the love of my life!!!!"); her mother, Wanda Boles; daughters, Shaun and husband Robert Hobson, Shelly and husband Mike Cowden, and Shannon and husband Scott Drake; son, Brackenridge and wife Janica Elkins; stepdaughters Rhiannon and husband Jim Ford, and Amber Reeves; twelve grandchildren, including five granddaughters, Jorgi and husband Samuel Martinez, Jenna Cowden, Sage Drake, Savannah Elkins, Sheyenne Drake, and including seven grandsons, Michael Cowden and fiance Danicca Atwood, Bobby Hobson and fiance Makayla Liston, Mason Hobson, Josh Cowden, Trevor Elkins, Wade Elkins and Rhett Elkins; brothers, Gary and wife Dorothy Boles and Edwin Boles; sisters, Teresa and husband Mitch Hinsz and Alberta Boles; numerous nieces and nephew, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Rebecca also had a very special place in her heart for her pups, her "babies", Bear, Lacee Lou, and Bandit; her cat, Kidders; and her parrot, Poncho.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Boles; grandparents, Odessa and Denver Gurley and Gladys and Luther Boles.
Rebecca planned her own celebration of life and asked that in lieu of flowers, live plants and trees are sent, rather than cut flowers, so that they can continue to live and provide happiness in her memory.
The memorial service will be conducted Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10 am, on Thistle street, in Boles Acres, NM. Rebecca asked that her life be celebrated on the street that she grew up on, with pastor Chuck Moon officiating. Burial will follow at the Boles Acres cemetery.
Rebecca wanted friends and family to gather on Thistle Street following the burial, to enjoy a potluck and each other.
Rebecca chose her pallbearers: Kenneth Henderson, Edwin Boles, Gary Boles, Pedro Wright, Vince Lenzo and Jason Williams. Honorary pallbearers include: Matt Nicks, Harvey Tally, Larry Brown, Doug Brown, Art Macias, Brad Elkins, Derlene Gabaldon, Robert Hobson, Mike Cowden, Scott Drake, Teresa Hinsz, Dorothy Boles and Julie Reagan.
The Reeves family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
