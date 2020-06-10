Rey Duran
Rey Duran

La Luz - Reynaldo B. Duran (Rey), age 76, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, NM. with his two daughters by his side.

Rey was born April 15, 1944 to Frank M. and Lucia B. Duran in La Luz, NM. Rey was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War, honorably serving for the US Army. He enjoyed taking care of his animals and tending to his land. Family and friends could always find him outside pruning his fruit trees or riding his tractor. Rey served on the La Luz Domestic Water Board from 2009 to present (11 years) - 4 of those years he served as President and was in his second year as Vice President. He also served as President as well as other positions for the La Luz Ditch Water Association, for many years.

He is survived by his daughters Sonya Rue (Toby) and Michelle Mathias (Chris), 5 beautiful grandchildren, Vanessa, Brandon, Gabriella, Marissa and Christopher. He is also survived by his siblings Dora Ortega (Raymond), Robert Duran (Ora), Rudy Duran, Grace Duran-Vigil (Udell), Ernest Duran and brother-in-law, John Herrera. As well as numerous nieces and nephews who he dearly loved. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Frank Duran and his dear sister Stella Herrera.

Due to COVID-19 we are only having a brief graveside service at the La Luz Cemetery on June 27, 2020 at 9 am. The family asks that masks be worn at the service, for the safety of everyone. We will be planning a memorial service to celebrate the lives of Rey and Stella, together, once the restrictions have been lifted.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
