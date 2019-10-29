|
Ric Lee Rogers
Ric Lee Rogers, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, great uncle, brother-in-law and friend entered the gates of heaven with choirs of angels at his side on October 27, 2019. He had suffered with cancer for five months before passing away in a hospital in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
Ric is the son of the late William Elrod Rogers and the late Kathleen Rogers-Grounder née Trammell. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Jacqueline née Luecke, son Ryan Rogers-Cheung, sisters Cynthia Ann Boyd née Rogers and Marsha Lessard née Rogers, niece Ashly Coppage née Monfort and her husband Jason Coppage, nephews Jason White, Andrew Boyd and Christopher Pitcher and his wife Jenny, great nieces Cydni Coppage, Peyton Coppage and Allie Pitcher, great nephews Connor White and Riley Pitcher, brothers-in-law Dale Boyd and Harry John Luecke, sister-in-law Patricia Sauve, and friends in Texas, New Mexico, California and many other locales.
Ric was born in 1947 in Athens, Texas. He graduated from R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton, Texas (Dallas) in 1966. He lived in San Francisco in the late 1960s and in Los Angeles from 1972-2003. He spent the rest of his life in Cloudcroft, New Mexico.
Ric possessed deep artistic appreciation, intellect, wit and personal charm, all of which were humbly and generously shared. Music of all genres was the poetry of his soul and he loved to draw from his vast album collection to entertain family and friends. His musical taste was eclectic ranging from Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, Merle Haggard, Brian Wilson, The Beatles, Townes Van Zandt, Gram Parsons, to more obscure artists. It was always poignant when he would recite favorite lyrics to fittingly punctuate a moment.
Ric loved automobiles, especially vintage European models. From Formula One racing to gymkhanas he was an accomplished race car driver with many First Place medals and plaques to vouch for his ability. He spent his career in the car industry and successfully managed Hollywood Sports Cars and then Hornburg Jaguar until his retirement in 2003.
Ric was an avid reader enjoying books and every daily newspaper he could find. He never tired of learning and was always interested in trying something new. His was an adventurous spirit.
His life was lived honorably and fully. He was a true gentleman of admirable manners. No matter whom he encountered along his life's path Ric showed them respect and usually captured their imaginations, leaving them wanting more. Both a romantic and a pragmatist, Ric navigated life in a way that was magical and purposeful at once. His smile was the mirror of his soul; genuine, warm and open. One flash would rain a flood of hopefulness upon you.
Ric will not be forgotten for it would be impossible to deny the beautiful imprint he left on us. Rather, he will be emulated by those who loved him, knew his value and were blessed to have crossed paths with him.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019