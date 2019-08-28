Services
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Alamogordo Funeral Home
Richard D. Wilson

Altus, OK - Richard D. Wilson Airman First Class U.S.A.F., born 10-14-1999 passed away 8-1-2019 in Altus, Oklahoma. He is survived by his wife Chailene, his sister Alexis, his brothers Gavin, Michael, and Jason, his father Alex, his mother and step father Lillian and Sean, his grandparents, great grand parents, and many cousins, uncles, aunts, nieces, and friends that loved him very much. His funeral will be at Alamogordo Funeral Home Saturday August 31st at 2:00 pm, procession to follow too his burial at James Canyon Cemetary in Cloudcroft.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019
