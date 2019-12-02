|
|
Richard Joseph Fladhammer
Alamogordo - Richard J. Fladhammer, 79, passed away November 30, 2019, at Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, NM.
Richard J. Fladhammer was born March 11, 1940 in Viroqua, WI, to Devern F. and Lena H. (Wallace) Fladhammer. He served two years in the US Army, stationed at Colorado Springs, CO.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Richard S. Fladhammer, November 26, 2009.
Survivors include two sons, James A. (Shirley) Fladhammer of Richland Center, WI and Michael D. (Danyel) Fladhammer of Alamogordo, NM, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; two brothers and three sisters.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 5th, 2019, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1212 Washington Ave. in Alamogordo with Pastor Mike Degner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be addressed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
The Fladhammer family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online guest book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019