Richard Kondo
Alamogordo, NM - Richard Saburo Kondo was born on July 20, 1925 in Puukolii, Maui, Hawaii to Tomezo and Yoki Kondo. He died on April 18, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
In 1943 he graduated from Lahainaluna High School and soon thereafter joined the Army. He served primarily in Tokyo for 3 years. When he returned to Hawaii, he worked at various jobs before deciding to attend college. He met and married Teru Tokunaga and they left for Chicago where he studied electronic engineering under the GI Bill. Upon completion of his degree, he was hired as an electronic engineer at the White Sands Proving Ground in New Mexico.
He was assigned to Oscura Range Camp, then to North Oscura, later to Stallion site before being sent to Holloman and then to White Sands Missile Range. He became Chief of the Radar Department and it was during those years that he was involved in the Apollo moon program and saw Neil Armstrong land on the moon. After 25 years, he retired from White Sands Missile Range. After leaving the Range, he worked for RCA on Kauai in Hawaii.
After his final retirement he joined the Volunteers in Mission of the United Methodist Church. He worked in the Four Corners area before going to Chile and Bolivia to help build schools and churches. Later his VIM work took him to Texas, Missouri and Florida.
He was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church where he served as president of the United Methodist Men at the local and conference levels. He was also Scoutmaster of Troop 147 of Grace Church for 10 years and saw many young men achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. During his tenure as Scoutmaster, he worked on the Wood Badge training at Philmont. He received the Silver Beaver Award from the Boy Scouts of America and the Cross & Flame Award from the New Mexico Conference of the United Methodist Church for his work in scouting.
All his life he was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt, fish and camp. New Mexico proved to be the ideal "playground" for him.
He is survived by his wife Terry, son Steve (Betty), daughter Patricia, grandchildren Danielle (Michael), Zana, Nidal, Lexie and Jordan; sister Yukie, brother Herbert (Nancy), and numerous nieces and nephews in Hawaii and on the mainland.
In lieu of flowers, if friends desire they may donate to Grace United Methodist Church, the Scouts of America, or a .
Due to the current situation, and following CDC recommendations for public gatherings, services will be held at a later date.
The Kondo family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020