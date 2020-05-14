Services
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Freeman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. Freeman Obituary
Richard L. Freeman

Richard L. Freeman (76) passed away May 3, 2020 after a brief illness. Rik was born to George and Freda Freeman on July 26, 1943 in Roy, New Mexico.

As a small child Rik moved to the Chicago area where he graduated high school. After graduating, he joined his older siblings in Southern California, where he attended cosmetology school. He spent more than 30 years, in California and Oregon, working as a barber and hairdresser.

Many people in this area know Rik by "Dusty Peddler." He ran the second-hand store for 12 years. He loved his customers and people in general.

Rik was preceded in death by his parents, his brother George Freeman and his son Erik Freeman.

He is survived by his children Troy Freeman of California and Danielle Freeman of Oregon; his sister Dotty of California; his four grandchildren Corey, Blake, Grace and Ella; his two great grandchildren Blaine and Brody; and his longtime friend Derrylann.

The family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Alamogordo Funeral Home.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from May 14 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -