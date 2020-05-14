|
Richard L. Freeman
Richard L. Freeman (76) passed away May 3, 2020 after a brief illness. Rik was born to George and Freda Freeman on July 26, 1943 in Roy, New Mexico.
As a small child Rik moved to the Chicago area where he graduated high school. After graduating, he joined his older siblings in Southern California, where he attended cosmetology school. He spent more than 30 years, in California and Oregon, working as a barber and hairdresser.
Many people in this area know Rik by "Dusty Peddler." He ran the second-hand store for 12 years. He loved his customers and people in general.
Rik was preceded in death by his parents, his brother George Freeman and his son Erik Freeman.
He is survived by his children Troy Freeman of California and Danielle Freeman of Oregon; his sister Dotty of California; his four grandchildren Corey, Blake, Grace and Ella; his two great grandchildren Blaine and Brody; and his longtime friend Derrylann.
The family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Alamogordo Funeral Home.
