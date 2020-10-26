Richard Yearley
Tularosa, NM - On Thursday, October 22, 2020, Richard Yearley passed away quietly at Gerald Champion Regional Hospital at the age of 87.
Richard was born on October 21, 1933 in Cleveland Ohio to Arthur and Marion (Stevens) Yearley. He entered the United States Air Force and was stationed to Holloman Air Force Base in 1952. On June 6, 1954, he married Mary Virginia "Ginger" Pierce.
After being medically discharged from the Air Force at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, he embarked on a career in law enforcement and radio communications. During this time, he worked at several agencies, including Tularosa Police Department, Radio Communications, Cloudcroft Police Department and as a Deputy Sherriff and for the Otero County Sherriff's Office. He was certified as an officer and dispatcher.
He was also a member of the following groups: Civil Air Patrol, Elks Lodge, American Legion, HAM Radio, Air Force Sergeants Association, Family Motor Coach Association and the New Mexico Sherriff and Police Association.
Upon retiring, he and Ginger regularly enjoyed their retirement hobby of traveling in their treasured motor home. He loved visiting national parks as well their daughter, as she moved to several different places. Richard believed in a life of service and loved sharing stories with friends and family.
He is survived by his wife Mary Virginia "Ginger" Yearley of Tularosa, NM; daughter Shannon Yearley Coursey and her husband Shawn Coursey of Nashville, TN; twin brother Robert Yearley and his wife Joyce Yearley of Las Cruces, NM; niece Robin Yearley of Ft. Collins, Colorado, cousin Molly Murphy of Encinitas, California and his furry friend Panda the cat.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Marion and Arthur Yearley; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Peggy and Julian Pierce and his uncle, Chase Webb.
The family is having a small private service and requests that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice
The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services. To sign the online register book, please visit https://www.scenicchapel.com/
