Rick Connelly
Rick Connelly, age 63, Preaching Minister at the Christian Church, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 6, 2019. Rick is survived by his wife, Rachel Connelly, of Alamogordo, New Mexico, three sons, Lucas; who resides in Kansas; Weston, and Jacob; who reside in Florida, along with their respective spouses and children. Rick has been the minister of the Christian Church in Alamogordo for nearly nine years. We invite all who knew Rick and were blessed by his ministry, to a "Celebration of Life" to be held at the Christian Church, 1300 Hawaii Ave, Alamogordo, NM, at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Refreshments will be provided following the service.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019