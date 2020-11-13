Rita Baldonado
Tularosa - Rita (Baca) Baldonado, 55 years old, passed away at her home in Tularosa on
November 9th, 2020.
Rita was preceded in death by mother, father and brother, Jennie, Ralph and Ricky Baca of Tularosa. She is survived by her loving husband, Emilio Baldonado; daughter, Victoria Duran and husband Richard Duran, daughters, RaeAnna Duran, Alyssa Ambrosi and Sofie Baldonado; 5 grandchildren, Hailey, Josiah, Richard, Ray, and Victor Duran all of Tularosa; sisters, Katherine Baldonado and companion Keith, TX. and Rachel Zamora and companion Ralph, NM.; brothers Michael (Ralph) Baca, NM and Joey Baca, OH.
Rita was a lifelong resident of Tularosa and will leave behind many memories, memories of a beautiful soul that was very outgoing with a heart of gold that would also speak her mind. She never sugar-coated anything, told you like it was yet was very loving, friendly and welcoming. Rita loved being surrounded by family and friends. She could make any day feel like a special occasion. Her smile and sense of humor were so contagious that she could light up the whole room. Before her battle with Parkinson's, Rita enjoyed shopping, dancing, beading, going to the casino with her husband, hunting, just being out in the mountains and spent her last few years laughing at her crazy grandkids. Rita will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her whether it was for a few seconds or a lifetime.
A visitation will take place at Alamogordo Funeral Home on November 18, 2020 at 9 am to 10 am.
A burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery at 11 am.
Due to the COVID Pandemic, occupancy at the visitation is limited to no more than 5 people at a time. Further, attendance at the graveside is limited to 5 people as well. Please practice social distancing at all times. Thank you for adhering to the Department of Health mandate.
The Baldonado family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
