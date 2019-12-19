|
|
Rita Lopes Mott
Alamogordo - Rita Lopes Mott, 82, of Alamogordo, NM, died December 14, 2019 at Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center with her loving husband by her side. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin A. and Hazel C. (Garcia) Lopes.
She was born in Marion, but also lived in Wareham, Lancaster, Orange MA, and Alamogordo, NM.
Mrs. Mott, known by many as Nana, lived her life for her Lord and Savior, Jesus, but also her friends and family. Nana was a mighty and selfless leader, a woman born ahead of her time, that dedicated the majority of her life to the service of others. Nana ran the custodial department at South Lancaster Academy and cooked for Camp Winnekeag, where she nurtured her own children as well as the children of her communities, and, just as importantly, introduced hundreds to one of her signature dishes, Haystacks. Mrs. Mott invested years selling citrus fruit in support of her local Seventh Day Adventist Church; crafted her seamstress abilities for the New England Youth Ensemblem, handmade quilts, grandchildrens' outfits, bridesmaids gowns, and wedding dresses; bargained at flea markets; and would be the first to tell anyone how much they were loved. In her later years, Nana invested time into each one of her grandchildren's lives: when possible, Nana babysat, climbed trees, played musical chairs, recounted childhood memories that were more like folklore, gathered family for meals, and passed on her apple pie crust recipe. Of course, Rita Mott accomplished much more than can be documented in a paragraph, but to summarize, she was, and will remain to be in her family and friends' memories, a remarkable woman.
Survivors include her childhood sweetheart and husband of 61 years Robert Mott Sr. of Alamogordo, NM; three sons, Robert Mott Jr. of Clinton, MA, Ronald Mott and his wife Terry of Orange, MA, and Rodney Mott of Gardner, MA; a daughter, Roberta Mott of Marlborough, MA; her brothers and sisters, Rose Ann Chancellor of Vallejo, CA, Edward Lopes of Vallejo, CA, Benjamin Lopes of Vallejo, CA, Sylviana Espejo of Wareham, MA, Laura "May" Lopes of Wareham, MA, Diane Flaherty and her husband Gerald of Marion, MA, and Patricia De Barros of New Bedford, MA; thirteen grandchildren, Roger Gomes III and his wife Crystal, Jarrod Gomes and his wife Amy, Lauren McDonnell and her husband Sean, Amanda Dupuis, Raven Baptiste, Christine Murphy and her husband Dillon, Autumn Rodeheaver and her husband Colby, Gavin Mott, Benjamin Mott, Jake Mott, Ryan Mott, Kate Mott, and Lijah Mott; five great-grandchildren, Roger Gomes IV, Everly Gomes, Liam McDonnell, Kash Gomes, and Connor McDonnell; countless extended family and friends.
Mrs. Mott was predeceased by her oldest child the late Jo-Anna Mott of Clinton; sister of the late Lena Gomes of Bourne; and sister-in-law of the late Al Chancellor of Vallejo, CA and Donald De Barros of New Bedford, MA.
Rita's family will be hosting a celebration of life on August 29, 2020 at 1007 Point Road in Marion, MA. Specific details regarding time will be sent out at a later date. All family and friends are welcome.
Direct Cremation will take place under the care of PCS Direct Cremation Services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019