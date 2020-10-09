Rita Wirta
Alamogordo - Rita (Romero) Lake Wirta, 82, peacefully went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1938 at Fort Stanton, NM to Henry and Isabela Romero.
Rita received her Bachelor of Science from NMSU. She graduated from the University of Denver at the age of 24 with a Master's Degree in Business. She was National Secretary for Delta Phi Epsilon Fraternity for 3 years. Rita retired from Tularosa School with 35 years as a classroom teacher. She was an active supporter of VFW Post 7686, a former District Ladies Auxiliary Commander, as well as an active member of St Jude Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, and her brothers Henry, Samuel and Melvin.
Services will be held at St Jude Catholic Church, 1404 College Ave on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The Rosary will be recited at 10:15 am, Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am with Father Tom Hoffman, Celebrant. Internment will follow at St. Jude Columbarium.
The Wirta Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.
