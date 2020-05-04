|
RL Cady
Alamogordo - RL Cady, 84, passed away on April 29, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on March 5, 1936 in Weed, New Mexico to Bill and Arta (Joy) Cady.
RL married Eppie Van Winkle April 14, 1961. He moved to Alamogordo in the 60s after his military service and became a plumber. He opened and ran Ponderosa Plumbing in 1977 until his death.
Survivors include his son, Stanton Cady of Alamogordo, NM; four grandchildren, Reese Cady of Alamogordo, NM, Riley Cady of Alamogordo, Sarah Wilson of Lubbock, TX, Seth Wilson of Lubbock, TX; sisters, Shirley Akers, Helen Stone and Beverly Ward; brothers, Preston Cady and Norman Cady; brothers-in-law, Pete Van Winkle, Jake Van Winkle and Dan Ogden; Secretary, Diane Westcott.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eppie Vernice Cady, father, Bill Cady and mother, Arta Cady.
The memorial service for RL Cady will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at Monte Vista Cemetery.
The Cady family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
