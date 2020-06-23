Robert Andrew Perry



September 8, 1970 ~ April 20, 2020



It is with great sadness that our family announces the death of Robert Andrew Perry. Robert succumbed to illness at the age of 49, in Alamogordo, He was a native New Mexican, having been born in Socorro in the fall of 1970. His family moved to Alamogordo in 1984. Robert graduated from Alamogordo High School in 1989.



He attended New Mexico Tech and later graduated from Eastern New Mexico University with honors and a major in Political Science. He spent most of his career with United States Customs, and his later years with the Department of Army.



Robert and his family were residents of El Paso, Texas. His favorite leisure activities included boating, camping and hunting. He spent many days enjoying the outdoors of Elephant Butte Lake with family and friends.



Robert leaves behind two daughters: Rebecca Perry and Brooke Perry of El Paso, Texas.



He is survived by his parents, Bob & Barbara Perry, longtime residents of Alamogordo; his sister Lynn Zaffino and brother-in-law Len Zaffino; nieces, Brittany McCutcheon, and Ashlyn Zaffino; great nephew, Ryder McCutcheon; and uncle, Gary W. Perry all of Alamogordo, NM.



Following his cremation, Robert wanted his ashes spread at Elephant Butte Lake. May God rest his soul.



