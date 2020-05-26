|
Robert Garwood
Alamogordo - On May 21, 2020 Robert Garwood changed his residency from Posey Lane to Glory Land, where he was greeted by Jesus Christ, but not before he prayed with his earth family. A legion of Angels, singing and praising the Lord escorted him on his journey.
Robert (Bob) was born March 15, 1929 to Pearl and Harry Garwood in Adrian Michigan, where he lived for ten years. He attended a one room elementary school in the country, then Jr. High in Piqua Ohio.
In 1943, his father took him to live in the wilderness in northern Michigan. There Bob learned to survive and learned to love nature.
In May 23, 1948,with no future in the wilderness he joined the U. S. Army. After basic training and school for fuel injection. He ended up at White Sands Proving grounds, by mistake, where he thought he was on another planet.
While at White Sands he was with the first guided missile project, until he was discharged and took his family to Michigan, where they lived for three years. Bob still had some sand in his ears and wanted to return to the missing state of New Mexico. He brought his family back, went to work for Land Air, now Dyncorp for 35 years and continued his work on the range that he grew to love. He was proud to have been involved in the space program from the V2 rocket to the landing of the Columbia.
While at White Sands he met the love of his life, Lucy Benavides. They married and raised a lovely family of six children. Margaret, Elizabeth, Evelyn, Doris, Matthew, and Mark.
Bob was a very humble man and never talked about so many secret missions that he was involved in. With little formal education, he was a self educated man and did the same job as people with degrees. He was a devout Catholic and longtime member of St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Everett, Bertha, Mabel, Myrtle, Wanda, Oral, and his daughter Margaret.
He is survived by his wife, Lucy of almost seventy years, daughters Elizabeth, Evelyn, Doris, sons Matthew and Mark and all their spouses, 13 grand children and many great grandchildren and some great-great grandchildren.
Services have already taken place with Rosary for Robert Garwood recited at 10:00 am, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10:30 am, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church with Father Marcel Okonkwo, Celebrant.
Burial followed at Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Bob's grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church.
The Garwood family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
