Robert (Bob) Knisley
Alamogordo - Robert (Bob) G. Knisley, 86
Robert (Bob) G. Knisley, 86, peacefully went to be with the Lord on April 23, 2019 at Betty Dare nursing home in care of Hospice. Bob was born on September 6, 1932 in Ross County, Ohio to Everett and Susie Knisley.
Robert Knisley served 23 years with the U. S. Air Force, retiring in 1974 from Holloman AFB. He served during two wars. He lived at Holloman AFB and Alamogordo for 46 years.
Bob graduated from New Mexico State University in 1979 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He worked at several jobs until his final retirement from Auto Zone.
He was a member of the Otero County Bird Club and was an avid fan of the Alamogordo Tiger football and basketball teams.
Survivors include: wife of 64 years Rosemary Knisley of Alamogordo; children - Robin Anderson (Gary) of Alamogordo, Tedd Knisley (LeeAnne) of Richardson Texas, and Cheryl Sale (Mike) of Alamogordo; grandchildren - Alana Sale of Alamogordo, Jenifer Gravley (Alex) of Tulsa OK., Brandon Anderson (Wendy) of Las Cruces, Christopher Knisley of Frisco Texas, and Taylor Knisley of Dallas; great grandchildren - Andrew and Addison Gravley (Jenifer) of Tulsa OK., Jonathan, Jason, and Emily Anderson (Brandon) of Las Cruces; brother - Charles Knisley of Ohio; sister - Margine Ludeman of Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother Everett and Susie Knisley, brothers William Knisley and Howard McNeal, and sisters Betty Hough and Mary (Knisley).
Bob never met a stranger and was liked and loved for his friendliness, helpfulness, caring, and humor by those that were fortunate enough to know him. He was a true gentleman and a great husband, dad, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Cremation has taken place at his request. A private family memorial service for Robert Knisley will be held at Monte Vista Cemetery in Alamogordo, New Mexico at a later date.
The Knisley family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019