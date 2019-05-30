|
|
Robert La Rosa, MSgT, USAF, Ret
Alamogordo - Robert La Rosa, 79, peacefully went to be with the Lord on May 25, 2019.
Robert was born on March 12, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York to James La Rosa and Blanche Collorini.
Robert "Bob" La Rosa served three tours in Vietnam before retiring from the United States Air Force as Master Sergeant in 1980, and later earning a second retirement from the Alamogordo Department of Public Safety in 2000. Bob was a loving father and grandfather, who enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, the great outdoors. Bob was a life member of VFW, served as Chaplain, including Vice President of the AC-119 Gunship Association, Chaplain of the American Legion Riders Chapter 20 and the American Legion Post 34, Mustang Car Club, and last, but not least, "Old Farts Club".
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Anthony (Jill) La Rosa of Heber Springs, AR; Viki Bullock of Columbus, OH; Misty (Wade) Harbour of Lindale, TX; Kristal Becker of Flower Mound, TX; sister, Nancy Argentina of Brooklyn, New York; grandchildren, Magen (Hunter) Cornelison of Drasco, AR; Trenton Harbour, Lukas Harbour of Lindale, TX; Julia La Rosa of Heber Springs, AR; Brayden Becker, Gabriell Becker of Flower Mound, TX; Michael La Rosa of Heber Springs, AR; great-grandson, Liam Cornelison of of Drasco, AR; nieces and nephew, Patricia Argentina of Long Island, NY; Joey Argentina, of Brooklyn, NY; Donna Griffin of Howell, NJ; April Argentina Webb of Beach Haven West, NJ; Gloria Doeuhour of Stanton Island, NY.
He was preceded in death by his father, James La Rosa, and mother, Blanche Collorini.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 5:00 pm at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Alamogordo Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Monte Vista Cemetery at 1:00 pm.
Pallbearers include Holloman Air Force Base Steel Talons, Honor Guard.
Should friends desire; contributions may be made to Operation s or American Legion Riders, Chapter 20.
The La Rosa family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.hamiltonodell.com.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from May 30 to May 31, 2019