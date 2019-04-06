|
Robert (Bob) Lee Hurd
- - was born July 12, 1927 in Winfield, Kansas to William and Florence Hurd. He married his high school sweetheart, Lindy Lindholm on February 3, 1951. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage and five children: Bobby (deceased), Mike, Greg (deceased), Susan, and Carol.
Bob completed college in 1951 and began his first career in the U.S. Army. The highlight was completion of aviation school in San Marcos, TX in 1955, after which he served at Holloman Air Force Base as head of the Army Aviation Unit. Lt. Col. Hurd retired from the Army in 1971.
Bob embarked on his second career with entry to the College of Veterinary medicine at Kansas State University. At the time he was the oldest person accepted into the school. Dr. Hurd graduated in 1977 and began his second career, in which he loved and cared for the animals of Alamogordo, New Mexico for 15 years.
After retiring for a second time, Bob returned to his love of aviation, building and flying aircraft at White Sands Regional Airport. Bob shared his joy of flying with 379 children as part of a program with the Experimental Aircraft Association.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Gregory S. Hurd Memorial Scholarship by calling the KSU Foundation at 785-775-2000 or mailing a check to: KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave, Suite 200, Manhattan, KS, 66502.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Apr. 6, 2019