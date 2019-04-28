|
Robert Lee Milne
Alamogordo - May 24, 1927 - April 16, 2019
At the age of 91 Robert (Bob) Milne passed away unexpectedly. He was born May 24, 1927 to the late Robert and Cordelia Milne. He married Betty Louise Key on June 26, 1948 and had almost 68 years together before her passing March 30, 2016. They moved their family to Alamogordo in 1959 to open Milne Auto Electric. He was also in the RV business and International business. After his retirement he loved to still tinker with RV's and reconditioned his pride and joy, his 1973 GMC Glacier motor home.
Bob is survived by his children Joyce and Gary Johnson of Round Rock, TX, Donna and Ronnie Campbell of St. Charles, MO, Cathy and Jack Rickards of Las Cruces, NM, and Bobby and Vicky Milne of Alamogordo, nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Cremation has occurred and per Bob's wishes there will be no funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019