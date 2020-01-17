|
Robert Percy Blount Jr.
Alamogordo - Lieutenant Commander Robert "Bob" Percy Blount, Jr. ISN RET
Retired Navy Lieutenant Commander Robert "Bob" Percy Blount, Jr. was a veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam who served 26 years in the United States Navy. He passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020 at age 95, at his home in Alamogordo, NM due to a long battle with cancer.
Bob was born on March 19, 1924 in Nacogdoches, Texas to Robert Percy Blount Sr. and Pauline "Lina" Blount nee Horn Curtright. In 1948, Bob married his wife of 62 years, Bobby Ann Harris Blount who preceded him in death. In 2014, Bob married Karen Louise Fernelius Johnson Blount, who loved and cared for him up until his death.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karen; his son, Robert Curtright (Klaudia) Blount; his daughter, Carol (Wayne) Haddock; and son-in-law, William (Bill) Stepp; four grandchildren, Vanessa (Brian) Menker, Keila (Josh) Keith, Kristen (Staff Sergeant Sean) Delatorre, and David (Lindsey) Haddock; and six great grandchildren; his stepdaughters and stepson, Heidi (Kory) Krotzer, Helge (Karen) Johnson, and Holly Johnson; seven step grandchildren and five step great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bobby Ann Harris Blount; and his daughter, Katharin Blount Stepp.
Bob was a 1948 graduate of Stephen F. Austin University, Nacogdoches, TX and later went on to earn his MBA at New Mexico State University, Las Cruces. While in the service for the U.S. Navy, he traveled around the world and retired in 1968 with his family to Alamogordo, NM. After his retirement from the military, he worked for Telledyne Ryan Aeronautics at White Sands Missile Range in the drone program. He enjoyed playing bridge, golf and woodworking.
The memorial service for Robert Blount will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Alamogordo on Thursday, January 23rd at 11:00 AM.
