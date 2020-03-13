|
Robert Reiersen
Alamogordo - Robert Reiersen died January 27, 2020. He was a loving husband, a patient father, and a trusted friend. He was a longtime resident of Alamogordo but had lived and stayed in places around the world. He was a war-time veteran and spent much of his career working for the United States Army.
He was thoughtful, passionate, and educated. He had a career in engineering, but he enjoyed talking about history and historical sites. He maintained friendships and family connections spanning across the globe as far away as Norway. He admired generosity and would volunteer whenever possible.
He was insightful, optimistic, and a humanitarian at his core. Even at the worst of times he found a way to smile. He could use humor to mend wounds and was prone to singing lighthearted and amusing songs.
Robert brought strength and stability. His guidance was able to steady the uncertainty of life and help us keep moving forward. We miss him each day and with time hope to become to others the person he was to us.
His ashes will be interred at the Columbarium at St. Jude Catholic Church in Alamogordo, NM after the memorial service 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 21, 2020.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 18, 2020