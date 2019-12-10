|
|
Robert "Bob" Richardson
Alamogordo - Bob Richardson passed away on November 25, 2019 in Alamogordo, NM. He was born on November 3, 1931 to William and Clara Richardson in Minneapolis, MN.
Bob is Survived by his spouse, Margaret "Peggy" Richardson; two sons, Mike and Dale; five Stepdaughters, Katherine, Susan, Coleen, Nancy, and Kelly; two stepsons, Terry and Jeremy; along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held on December 14th at 2:00 pm at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel. Reception to follow at Bob and Peggy's house at 35 Rodeo Dr. in La Luz, NM. Feel free to bring a dish and a memory to share in honor of "Bob."
The Richardson family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.hamiltonodell.com.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019