Robert Santimays
Alamogordo - Robert M. Santimays 74 years old, passed on May 8, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was the son of the late Robert G. and Virginia (Michel) Santimays. Bob was born and raised in Alamogordo, a graduate of AHS class of 1963. Bob was a proud veteran of the US Navy serving aboard the USS Ticonderoga as a Radar Tech during the Viet Nam War. Following his service in the US Navy, Bob began his career of many years in California at General Disc Corp. retiring as Senior Design Engineer. Upon retirement he returned to New Mexico.
Bob was a quiet, thoughtful man who appreciated the simple pleasures of life. He will be remembered for his love of Great Danes. He was active with the AKC Specialty Shows for Great Danes as he was the proud owner of many Great Danes over the years. He enjoyed traveling frequently to these shows. Bob enjoyed cooking a variety of foods; specifically known for his famous barbecued ribs, always accompanied with beer and chili peppers. He was a member of the Tucumcari Elks Lodge #1172, The American Legion and the Veterans Association.
Survivors include his grandson, Jeremiah Palmisano; his niece Danielle (Beckman) Cooper and her family; his former wife Dianne (Driscoll) Ross, her husband Dennis Ross; their daughter Catherine (Ross) Mason and her husband Glenn and family; several cousins and their families; lifelong friends Lee Mauldin and Tom (Skeeter) Olson and several dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Ginger (Santimays) Beckman; his niece Jacquie (Beckman) Naphe; his daughter Valerie (Ross) Palmisano and granddaughter Allyson Palmisano.
We will miss you Bob, our cherished friend, who always had a smile and kind word to say.
Due to the Coronavirus funeral services will be announced at a later date.
The Santimays family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct arrangements.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.