Robert Schumerth
Alamogordo - Robert "Bob" Joseph Schumerth went to his eternal rest with the Lord in Alamogordo, New Mexico on July 10, 2020.
Bob was born on January 3, 1928 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Joseph and Loretta Schumerth. Bob was raised in the Green Bay and De Pere area where he found his love for the Green Bay Packers. He graduated High School in 1946 and enlisted in the Army from 1946-1948. During this time, he received a World War II Victory Medal and an Army Occupational Medal from his tour in Korea. After receiving an honorable discharge, he decided to take a hand at college. Bob attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison and obtained a Bachelor's degree in Petroleum Geology in 1952.
After obtaining his degree, Bob re-enlisted as a reservist in the Army. He obtained the rank of 2nd Lieutenant and served in the Military Police Corps from 1952-1956. Bob received the Army of Occupational Medal and the National Defense Service Medal after his time serving in Germany.
Bob met the love of his life, Virgina "Ginny" Bilderback, while working in the Petroleum Geology field. They were married at St. Ann's Catholic Church on August 25, 1956 in Midland, Texas. Bob and Ginny were full of life, adventure, and love. They moved around often while Bob worked in the Petroleum Geology field. They spent time in Oklahoma where he worked at Tinker Field. Bob decided to make a career change at this point to follow his love for the great outdoors and pursue a career as a National Park Ranger with the National Park Service in 1963. He worked at Platt National Park in Oklahoma, Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico, Voyager Trading Post in Minnesota, and Wilsons Creek National Battlefield in Missouri. He finally settled in at White Sands National Monument in Alamogordo, New Mexico in 1975 where he retired in 1989 as Chief Park Ranger.
He was a dedicated member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Bob was passionate about the outdoors, caring for others, and flying. He served in the local Civil Air Patrol and Rescue where he obtained the rank of Commander and served on dozens of successful rescue missions.
Bob loved God, his family, the great outdoors, flying, and riding his Honda Gold Wing. As he got older he never lost his love for the outdoors and continued to be an avid outdoorsmen. Even as he aged, he loved sitting outside and watching the birds or going out for a car ride. He loved to sing and spend time with his family. He would never pass up a good Western movie or an opportunity to pull a prank and crack a joke. He loved football and was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan.
In 2013 he suffered from a stroke and started requiring more assistance with his daily living. At the time of his death he lived with his daughter, Brenda.
Bob was preceded in his death by his parents Joseph and Loretta Schumerth and sister Norma Jane Kolb of De Pere, Wisconsin and Virgina Schumerth his wife of 48 years whom he took care of for over 35 years as she battled Multiple Sclerosis.
Survivors also include; his brother James Schumerth (and wife Eva) of Green Bay, Wisconsin and four children: son Jeffery Schumerth (and wife Bettie) of Huntsville, Alabama, son Joseph Schumerth of Cape Coral, Florida, daughter Brenda O'Connor (and husband John), daughter Beverly Sciamanna (and husband John). Bob is survived by 11 grandchildren: Pamela Schumerth, David Schumerth, Cassandra Schumerth (and fiancé Malcom), Ashley Marquez (and husband Austan), Sarah Dodson (and husband Jake), Sean O'Connor, Stacie Saucedo (and husband Mil), Stephanie O'Connor (and partner Lukas), Chris Sciamanna, Matt Sciamanna (and fiancé Josselyn), and Bryan Sciamanna (and wife Taylor) and 7 great grandchildren: Aiden Marquez, Ashlynn Marquez, Jacob Dodson, Jordan Dodson, Jax Dodson, Julianna Dodson, and Gemma Sciamanna.
Bob is also survived by many numerous past colleagues, friends, and recent caregivers, many of whom he considered family and tremendously touched his life.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Alamogordo Funeral Home. A rosary will be held on August 21, 2020 at 10:15 with a morning mass to follow at 11:00 at St. Jude Catholic Church located at 1404 College Avenue in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Interment will be in the column-barium at St. Jude Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alamogordo Senior Center, White Sands National Monument, or to a Memorial Scholarship fund being set up at First National Bank in Bob's memory.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org
