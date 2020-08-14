Robert Schumerth

RIP Bob, It was a pleasure knowing you and your wife. I always thought and knew what a champion you were in life especially in all the things you accomplished and most importantly the way you took care of Virginia. The many times you would bring Virginia to Alamogordo Orthopedic’s for issues she was experiencing during her days in Alamogordo. Assisting me in getting the needed x-rays was always appreciated so much !! I was always so impressed in the commitment you had toward others and especially toward your wife. There is no doubt in my mind that Heaven became a little brighter with your arrival. God Bless your family and friends during this difficult time.

John , Brenda Billhymer

Friend