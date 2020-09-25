Robert Strecker
Alamogordo - Robert A. Strecker, 58, of Alamogordo, NM passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
Robert was born on January 1, 1962 to Joseph John and Betty Jean Strecker. Robert married Janette M Strecker in August 2018. Robert served in the Army, he also served with the Grants Fire Department, and worked at Lowe's Home Improvement , Lowe's Grocery and Albertson's Grocery stores. He is survived by his daughter Amanda Strecker and Roy of Grants, NM; son Robert Strecker and Theresa of Alamogordo, NM; son Francisco Strecker and Andrea of Binghamton, NY; two stepchildren Zachary and Marcus Dunlap; one brother Richard Strecker and Donna of Fairfield, CA; one sister Katherine Pirelli and Franklin of Ruidoso, NM. Robert shared many years of marriage with Theresa Ramirez of Grants, NM and Maria Gallegos of Alamogordo, NM. He has several nieces and nephews and 2 grandsons. He is preceeded in death by his parents, his youngest brother Joseph Strecker and his granddaughter Delia Watson.
He loved to play golf, watch the Dallas Cowboys and the Oakland A's play.
Services to be held on a later date.
The Strecker family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.
