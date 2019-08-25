|
|
Robert (Wayne) Wilson
Alamogordo -
Robert (Wayne) Wilson 91 passed away August 18, 2019 in Alamogordo, NM. He was born on April 3, 1928 in Meeker, Colorado to Blair and Elsie
(Metzger) Wilson.
Survivors include his wife Annette (Fisher) Wilson, son Guy Wilson (Jess), three step-grandchildren and two great grandchildren of Spanish Fork, UT. And by his brother Ellis Wilson (Millie) of Ashland Oregon, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Lola Davis and Maxine Hammock, brothers Walter, Lloyd and Hilton.
He spent 34 years in military service. He joined the army at an early age and served in Japan. He also joined the Air Force, Air National Guard, served as an aircraft mechanic; master crew chief. He retired to Lakeside AZ where they enjoyed mountain living, hobby of camping. They moved to Alamogordo NM in 1995 where they enjoyed the warmer climate and were able to take advantage of their travel trailer even more.
Cremation will take place at PCS. Alamogordo Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. At Roberts request, no formal services will be held. Charitable remembrances in his name would be appreciated.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019