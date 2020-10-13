Roberta Pearl Miller



Roberta Pearl Miller was called to her heavenly home on October 3, 2020. She was born in Everett Washington on April 15, 1940 she was preceded in death by her father Robert Murray, and mother pearl Murray. Left to cherish her memory are Her husband Lloyd Miller of Tularosa and their children David Miller of Alamogordo and wife Terri, Scott Miller of Tularosa, and Patricia Doporto of Alamogordo and husband Mark Doporto. Six grandchildren Sean Hinkle, Dustin Hinkle, Jeremy Macias, Katie Macias, Hallie Doporto, and Marcos Doporto. Five great-grandchildren Brodee, Decker, Molly, Mila and Lincoln. Her siblings Ron Murray and wife Sandy of Belmont CA, Sue Dokulil and husband Mark of Paso Robles CA, And David Murray. Two nieces their families, and several cousins. Lloyd and Robin were married in 1961 and moved to New Mexico in 1978 where they currently reside.



The Miller family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo funeral home and cremation taking place at PCS.



A special memorial will be held during church service for Roberta on November 1, 2020 at the Tularosa United Methodist Church At 11 am, seating capacity is limited due to Covid restrictions.









