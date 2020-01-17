|
|
Roberta Smith Miller
Roberta Smith Miller passed to be with her Lord & Savior and husband Ernest on January 10, 2020 (on what would have been their 73rd wedding anniversary). She was born on April 5, 1928 to Charlie H. Smith and Daisy Munson Smith of Avis, NM.
She started school at Avis when she was only 5 so there would be enough students to keep the school open, and graduated 8th grade from Avis, in a joint ceremony with Weed, where she met her future husband, Ernest Miller. Roberta graduated from Weed High School. On January 10, 1947, the day Ernest was officially discharged from the army they were married in Alamogordo. He borrowed an Uncle's pickup to take her to Alamogordo for the two events. To this union were born five children: Wayne, Ted, Darla, Jerry and Rick. Ernest passed away on October 9, 1971 leaving Roberta to raise her family and run their ranch on Miller Flats.
Roberta remained on the ranch, supplementing her income by working as the Assistant Post Mistress at Weed & Sacramento Post Offices, then as Executive Secretary for the Sacramento Methodist Assembly, until her retirement in 1999, when she moved to Alamogordo.
She remained active in her beloved Mayhill Baptist Church as well as the Tularosa Basin Historical Society. She loved her flowers & plants, garage sales, Bingo with her friends, and she loved her family.
Roberta was preceded in death by her sister Susie Smith, her brother Don Smith, her parents Charlie & Daisy Smith, her husband Ernest Miller and her grandson Eric Shane Baggs.
She is survived by her five children: Wayne (Mary) Miller, Ted (Mary) Miller, Darla (Archie) Gibbs, Jerry (Kathy) Miller, Rick (Janet) Miller.
Grandchildren: Clint (Stephanie) Miller, Lynn (Randy) Melton, Misty (Nate) Stacy, Shanna (James) Waitt, Garett (Marisella) Miller, Katie (Kyle) Jones, Lisa Gibbs, Josh (Nicole) Miller, Robbie Gibbs, Gwen (David) Miller, Stacy (Derek) Jones
Great Grandchildren: Cory Miller, Alix Miller, Shayline (Kevin) Stacy, Heather Stacy, Sammi Miller, Tanner Stacy, Gunner Stacy, Lorelei Jones, Michael Gibbs, Dakota Jones, Madysen Waitt, and Camden Waitt.
Great Great Grandchildren: Aspen & Dani Kennedy
She is also survived by her brother Gerald (Thelma) Smith and her sisters Geneva Holland and Sharon (Floyd) Jones, her brother-in-law Richard Miller and many loved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Monday, January 20th at 10:30am at Mayhill Baptist Church, officiated by Brother Matt Henslee, with the pallbearers being her grandsons and great-grandsons. Lunch will follow at the fellowship hall, and then the graveside service at Avis Cemetery near Pinon, NM.
The family suggest in lieu of flowers, that donations are made to the Good Samaritan Committee at Mayhill Baptist Church, P O Box 166, Mayhill, NM 88339.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020