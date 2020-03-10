|
Rogelio Ochoa
Alamogordo - Rogelio Ochoa (80), peacefully went to be with the lord on March 1, 2020 in El Paso, Tx.
Rogelio was born on August 30th, 1939 in Michoacán, Mexico to Ruben and Esperanza Ochoa.
He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family and would do anything to ensure that they were taken care of. He lived his life to the fullest, without a care in the world and with no apologies for being his most authentic self. That is where he inspired true happiness to the many lives that he touched. He had a great love for his wife which could only be described as a true love story. He always showed affection, was confident, assertive, intelligent, and quite the comedian with impersonations of Juan Diego and Cantinflas.
His memories will live on forever in our hearts and he will always be right by the side of his true love.
Rogelio is survived by his wife of 35 years, Ana Marlene Ochoa; his children, Rudy Ochoa (Angelica), Osvaldo Ochoa (Brittany), and Victor Ochoa; his grandchildren, Jaycob Ochoa, William Bynum, Camilla Ochoa, Hendryx Ochoa, and Lorenzo Ochoa; his siblings, Evangelina, Reynaldo, Rigoberto, Rudy, Ruben, Ralph, Robert, Genny, Rosie, and Victor Ochoa.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ruben Ochoa and mother, Esperanza Ochoa.
Services will be held on Thursday, March, 12th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (ICC). Rosary will be recited at 10:00 am with Mass celebrated at 10:30 am. Rogelio will be laid to rest immediately following at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.
Please join our family to celebrate the life of Rogelio with reception at St. Jude's Parish Hall immediately following burial.
The Ochoa family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020