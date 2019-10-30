|
Roger Brice Powell
Alamogordo - Roger Brice Powell cashed in his chips on October 25, 2019 at the age of 72 after fighting a courageous battle with multiple myeloma and Parkinson's. He was born on February 5, 1947 in Denver, CO to Shirley and Harry Powell. The family moved to Tularosa when he was a toddler and always considered himself a Tularosa Basin native. He graduated from Tularosa High School in 1965 and attended McMurray College in Abilene, TX on a music scholarship. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. Food service became his career and he lived in Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico before coming home to work for Alamogordo Public Schools as a Food Service Director until retirement.
Roger believed in giving back to the community he loved. As a member of the Chamber of Commerce, he served on the Board of Directors, chaired the Frontier Village for 20 years, headed the Cottonwood Festival Breakfasts and was Citizen of the Year in 2001. He was an active member of Grace Methodist Church , the Elks and was a City Commissioner. Roger enjoyed attending Tiger football and basketball games with his friend, Randy West.
Roger loved spending time with his family and friends whether it was telling jokes, playing poker with his brothers or his monthly group of men, hunting, camping, or boating at Elephant Butte.
Loved ones that cleared the path for Roger are his father Harry Powell, his mother Shirley Powell, his brother David Powell and sister-in-law Sylvia Powell. Loved ones that will miss Roger until they meet again are his wife JoLyn Powell, his daughters Mindi VanEvery (Karl) and Kristin Hein (Jason), his brothers Don Powell, Mark Powell (Kim), Eric Powell (Cindy) and Jeff Powell. His grandchildren brought him pure joy!
A celebration of life will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 1206 Greenwood Lane, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, Roger requested Shared Table at Grace United Methodist Church to benefit from his memory.
The Powell family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
