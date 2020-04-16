|
Roger Woodle
Alamogordo - Roger Louis Woodle, a pillar of Alamogordo's musical community for decades, passed away on April 10, 2020. Roger was born on March 25, 1929 to Roy G. Woodle and Rose Marie Hancock in Springfield, Missouri. He was raised alongside his older brother Leroy "Woody" Woodle and little sister Dorothy Jo "Dottie" Barrett, and remained close to them throughout his life.
Roger lived with fervor and a hunger to help others each and every day. He completed a Bachelor degree in music with a minor in math at Southern Missouri University while also serving in the Missouri National Guard and teaching music in Missouri. During that time, he met the love of his life, Patricia Lou Peterson in Halfway, Missouri, and they married in 1951. They soon moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he completed an MA degree in music at University of New Mexico before dedicating the rest of his life to teaching music in Alamogordo beginning in 1958. Over the next 50 years, Roger poured his heart and soul into the Alamogordo and New Mexico music community by spreading his love of music through his teaching at local schools, performing music at churches or giving private music lessons at home. Roger's impact as a teacher spanned generations. In 2008, Roger was recognized by the Alamogordo Music Theater with a Lifetime Award for 50 years of service, and he was renown for charity work repairing musical instruments for the community and the public schools, and providing free musical lessons. One of Roger's most cherished accomplishments was founding a group called the Strolling Strings, a string orchestra composed of elite high school music students, who were frequently invited to perform in functions all over New Mexico.
As engaged as he was in his community and music, he also found time to be a member of the Alamogordo Shriner's, the Elk's Club, and a pilot in the Civil Air Patrol for several years.
And of course, it cannot be left out that equal to his devotion and affection for music, Roger was a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He instilled in all those around him the simple power of meeting every day with passion, kindness and always extending a caring hand to any in need. He could always bring a smile or a laugh out of anyone with his quick-witted sense of humor.
After retirement, Roger could be found repairing instruments in the garage, sitting at the piano playing, singing and humming away, on the golf course accompanied by his wife and friends, or cultivating pistachios and perfecting his "flavor roasted" and "sweet and salty" recipes for roasting pistachios that garnered much praise and appreciation in the extended Woodle family and friends.
Roger is survived by two sons, Roger Steven Woodle and Martin Carroll Woodle and their spouses Margaret Doyle and Carole Sztalryd Woodle. He is also survived by two grandchildren Samuel Roy Andre Woodle and Tarah Ruth Mayer Woodle. He will be deeply missed by his family and his community, and for his endless desire to help others.
The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral arrangements.
