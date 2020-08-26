Roman Telles



On the early morning hours of August 18th, 2020 Roman Telles surrounded by loved ones, went home to our Lord. Roman Telles was born to Larry Telles and Kimiko Young, September 10th, 1997, left this world August 18th, 2020. Roman was a gentle soul who loved to be with his family, he loved working working with his dad and brother. He will be truly missed by all who love him. Roman Telles is survived by his father Larry Telles, his brothers Angel Telles, Michael Telles and Sonny Gutierrez Jr., two uncles Richard and Daren Young, niece Adaliah Telles, aunt Debbie Young. Roman was preceded in death by his mother Kimiko Young and aunt Margaret Sharp and both paternal and maternal grandparents.



A memorial services will be held at Hamilton Odell on August 29th, 2020 at 11 am all COVID-19 precautions apply.









