Ronald Blake Burton Sr.
Ruidoso Downs - Ronald Blake Burton Sr., 82, passed away, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his home in Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico with his loving wife of 42 years, Peggy L. Burton, by his side.
Ronald was born November 27, 1936 in Des Moines, NM to W.C and Ione Longwill Burton.
He is survived by: wife, Peggy L. Burton; his two sons, Ronald Blake Burton Jr. and his wife Cindy of Pearland, TX, Randall Lee Burton and his wife Barbara of Queen Creek, AZ and their mother Patricia (Briggs) Burton Nelson; four grandchildren, Amanda and husband James MacAlpine, Kimberly and husband John Obenhaus, Lindsey Burton and Hannah Burton; four great grandchildren, Maddison, Ava, Norah, and Emily; one brother, Donald and wife Barbara Burton of Alamogordo, NM; two sisters, Sherry Barre of Albuquerque, NM, Connie and husband John Roy Graham of Pueblo West, CO; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, W.C. and Ione Longwill Burton.
Ronald was a native of Raton, NM and a graduate of New Mexico State University. He was a teacher and coach in various towns, Raton, Carlsbad, El Paso, and at the Mescalero Apache School. His life's passions were coaching, racing thoroughbreds, and playing competitive tennis.
A "Celebration of Life" memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday April 27 at Calvary Chapel, 707 Mechem, Ruidoso, NM 88345. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be scattered near his boyhood home, per his wishes, at a later date.
Please in lieu of flowers, contribute to an Alzheimer's foundation or society you choose in memoriam of Ronald Blake Burton Sr.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019