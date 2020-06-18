Ronald (Ron) E. Shriver



Laborcita Canyon - Ronald (Ron) E. Shriver, 83, went home to meet our Lord, Wednesday June 3, 2020, at his home in Laborcita Canyon, La Luz, NM.



Ron leaves his wife of 61 years Janet, whom he called the light of his life; daughter Vanessa Blanscett and husband Ben; son Jason Shriver and wife Lori, their children Jayci and Alex; daughter Shauna Eggleston and husband Jason, their children Nate, Saphira and "adopted" son Jared Carter; "adopted sons" Tim Earthman, Eddie and Eric Register; siblings Pat Marlett and Michael Shriver and his wife Vicki.



Born August 21, 1935 in Denton Ok. Ron moved with his family to Ruidoso, NM in 1945. Ron graduated from Ruidoso HS in 1954. He enjoyed football and his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He worked in the family business, Shriver's Shopping Center, and served as the Greentree (Ruidoso Downs) Fire Chief. A third degree Master Mason, Ron served as the master of AF&AM Lodge #73, Ruidoso in 1968.



Drafted twice, he served in the US Army Infantry first stationed in Fort Lewis, Washington. Reinstated into active duty during the Cuban missile crisis, he served again at Fort Polk, Louisiana. He was honorably discharged in 1964.



Ron graduated from the NM State Police Academy class #27 in Glorieta, NM on December 1, 1969. Ron started his career in the Bosque Farms area but was soon transferred to the Sacramento Mountains that he loved. When requesting a transfer he told his chief, "I don't care how cold it gets or how deep the snow is, I just love the mountains." Known for his respect and fair treatment Ron faithfully served his community as a NM State Policeman for 22 years. Retiring on December 31, 1991 after 22 years. Ron continued serving his community as Chief of Police in Cloudcroft for five more years starting in 1993. He believed in being a good neighbor to all and continued helping those around him even after retirement.



Ron was a devoted family man, cherishing his relationships with his family and especially his wife Janet who he would greet most mornings with "Good Morning Beautiful. Want a cup of tea?" Family and friends alike relied on his wisdom and sound advice. He could often be found admiring sunrises and sunsets with his family saying "The Master is at work" then citing the psalmists words "The heavens proclaim the glory of God, the sky proclaims his handiwork." He enjoyed nature's beauty as an avid outdoorsman, frequently hunting and fishing with family. Another favorite verse of Ron's again from Psalms. "I lift my eyes up to the hills, where does my help come from? It comes from the Lord, maker of heavens and the Earth."



Memorial services are pending due to current conditions. Ron left many cherished family and friends who he touched with his generous spirit. Our family misses him terriably but take comfort in Gods promise, we will all be together again.









