Ronald Johnson
Alamogordo - Ronald Johnson, 94 (1926) of Alamogordo passed peacefully on September 11, 2020. Ron was born and raised in New York City. He was a member of Christ Community Church, and served on the pastoral care staff and served as a Chaplain at Gerald Champion Memorial Hospital on behalf of the church.
Ron served in the US Navy during WWII and was a member of the Submarine Veterans of WWII. He studied music at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music and the Manhattan School of Music in New York City. As a professional musician he played with the big bands of Charlie Spivak, Ray Anthony, and Louis Prima. Ron received a first class radio telephone license while studying broadcast engineering at the Don Martin School of Radio and TV in Hollywood, California.
Ron moved to Alamogordo in 1951 to work at KALG Radio as an announcer/engineer. In 1956 he changed to part time radio work and started working full time at Land Air at Holloman Air Force Base, also known as DynCorp Land Air Division. Mr Johnson was a member of the Operations-Scheduling and Control section for 33 years. He retired in December 1989. During this time he also worked part time at KALG Radio whose call letters were changed to KPSA. In 1965 Ron developed a big band swing and jazz show which was known as "The Swinging Years ...Music Sweet and Hot and All that Jazz! " He worked for KPSA for 66 years until September 2017.
Ron is preceded in death by his Wife, Betty Jean Boles Johnson and his Brother, Howard Johnson.
Ron is survived by his 2 Daughters, Penny Cook (Lyle) of Sun City Arizona and Pamela Savko (Richard) of Monterey California; 1 Son, James Trice (Sherri) of Homestead, Florida; 5 Grandchildren, and 10 Great Grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be announced in the near future.
It was Ron's wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of a charitable donation to Love inc of Otero County.
.