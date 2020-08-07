1/1
Ronald Wells
Ronald Wells

Alamogordo - Ronald Bert Wells, 70, peacefully passed away on June 11, 2020 at his home in Alamogordo, NM after a short battle with cancer. He was born on April 20, 1950 in Denver, Colorado to George and Frances (Campbell) Wells.

Ron enjoyed playing table tennis and pickle ball but especially loved tennis and fishing. He was an active member of the Alamogordo Tennis Association and served on its board for over six years. He could be seen almost every morning cleaning the city tennis courts prior to all matches.

Survivors include his three sons, Troy, Tim and T. R. Wells as well as his brother John and his wife, Heidi Wells. He will be greatly missed by all the members, present and past, of the Alamogordo Tennis Association. According to Ron's request should friends desire, contributions may be made to the Alamogordo Tennis Association, P.O. Box 684 Alamogordo, NM 88311.

The Wells family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home. Services will be conducted at a later date. Cremation will take place at PCS.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.




Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
