Ronald Wilson
Alamogordo - Ronald Louis Wilson, 69, passed away after an extended pulmonary illness, on May 31, 2019. He was at this home with his wife Peggy and his beloved dog, Cody Joe, at their ranchette in Cloudcroft, New Mexico. Ron had a dreamed of owning and building in the mountains of New Mexico for 25 years before he was able to complete that dream.
Ron became very involved with the 16 Springs Fire Department; he was assistant fire chief, and with his wife, established the EMS department. He truly enjoyed his training and riding with the Otero County Sheriff's Department, as a reserve deputy sheriff.
Survivors include his wife Margaret (Peggy), his children Laura and Robert of California, his grandsons of California, and his sister Leonette of California.
The funeral service for Ron will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel, 2301 E. First St. in Alamogordo.
The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on June 9, 2019