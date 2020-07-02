Rose Black
Las Cruces - Rose Nevarez Black was born on January 19, 1931 in Ancho, New Mexico, to Dominga and Antonio Nevarez. She died peacefully on June 7, 2020 in Las Cruces New Mexico, at the age of 89, with her daughter Rebecca by her side.
Rose lived and raised her four children in Alamogordo until 1970, when she moved her family to Las Cruces. In 1993 she met Dennis Johnson, the man who was unquestionably the love of her life. She would spend the next 25 years living happily in Akela, New Mexico in their home at the Solo Vista Ranch. Rose and Dennis built a wonderful life together and spent their days dancing, dining and travelling, including several cruises to Argentina, Cape Horn, and other destinations around the world. But no matter how far she traveled, Rose loved the Southwest and was always at her happiest on the ranch among the cactus, metates, and desert wildlife.
Rose's had many gifts and talents that she loved to share. As an artist, she enjoyed creating oil paintings, needle works, and cross-stitch projects. She was an accomplished seamstress, making dance costumes and beautiful dresses for her family. She was an expert cook and delighted in hosting holidays and parties at the ranch. Rose especially loved to dance and would often attend local dance venues in Las Cruces, Deming and El Paso. They loved dancing to the Big Band of the Rio Grande and Ron Thielman. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and friends.
Rose's memory will be kept alive by her daughters Rebecca Amati and Marie Hallock-Sweet; sisters Lupe Morales, Jenny Hayden & Husband Lorenzo Hayden and Mary Collins; daughter-in-law Pam Poitevint & husband Craig; grandchildren Forrest Sweet, Tito Amati, Krista Pernell, Haley Malouf, Lindsay Poitevint & Husband Justin Greenwald, Gayle Kaase & Husband Steve Kaase, Jason Crosswhite, Dylan Sweet, Tawney Brooks & husband Christopher Brooks, Kirstie Sweet and Kenny Hallock-Sweet; and two great-grandchildren Emily Kaase and Ivan Greenwald. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces as well as lifelong friends Terry & Richard Kondo, Joyce Brown, Ruth Wilson and Mary Spencer. Special thanks Doctor Guadencio Pavia, Home Care of Dona Ana Nurses Cecilia and Eileen Cordova.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents Dominga and Antonio Nevarez, brother Nieves Nevarez, sons Kenneth Sweet and Edward Sweet, and her partner and soulmate Dennis Johnson.
Celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date.
