Rosemarie Nill Feldbusch



Rosemarie Feldbusch, age 88, died peacefully on September 28, 2020. She was born April 2, 1932 in Schwenningen, Germany to Karl and Paulina (Fischer) Nill. Rosemarie met and fell in love with Victor Feldbusch while he was stationed in Germany. They married on September 30, 1955 and spent 38 wonderful years together. Mrs. Feldbusch had been a resident of Alamogordo since 1959. She was well known for her impeccable dress, no-nonsense attitude, love of turtles, and her famous cherry cheesecake.



Rosemarie was preceded in death by her husband, Victor in 1993 and her daughter, Dolores Atencio in 2018.



Rosemarie is survived by her brother, Dieter Nill and his wife, Herta of Germany; sons, Russel Feldbusch and his wife, Lisa, of Alamogordo, New Mexico and Frank Feldbusch and his wife, Terri, of Los Lunas, New Mexico and son-in-law Earl Atencio of Flower Mound, Texas; grandchildren Karl Atencio, Paul Atencio, Daniel Feldbusch, Ray Feldbusch, Nicholas Feldbusch, and Ashleigh Feldbusch; nephews Tomas Nill, Jurgen Nill, and Peter Nill and 7 great-grandchildren.



The family is planning a private service in the future to honor the life of their loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.









