Rosemarie (Trudy) Vanaman
Alamogordo - Rosemarie (Trudy) Vanaman, 73, of Alamogordo, New Mexico passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM. She was born to Maurice Perrine and Rose Marie Perrine (Notoli) in Queens, NY on January 23, 1947.
Trudy married the love of her life, George Vanaman, on June 19, 1968. They spent 52 wonderful years together. She is survived by her husband, George and their daughters, Shawna Denney (Bill), and Sheri Gardner, all of Alamogordo. Trudy was so proud to be a grandmother to her wonderful grandchildren, William Gardner, Payton Denney, and Carson Denney. She is also survived by her sister, Diann (Edward) Roebuck, her sister in law, Alice (Virgil) Bailey, and her brother in law, Jerry Vanaman as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Trudy was an active member of the TOPS Group of Alamogordo and leaves behind many wonderful friends that will miss her terribly. She was preceded in death by her parents, her favorite Aunt (Donna Perrine) and her sister, Julia Templin.
Trudy graduated from East Lansing High School in Lansing, Michigan in 1965. Following high school, Trudy was truly a jack of all trades. She was a hairdresser early in her life and then went to work as a Veterinary Assistant. However, it was her love of the restaurant industry that most people will remember. When she came to Alamogordo, Trudy ran the dining room at the Holiday Inn, where she would host parties for our Law Enforcement Officers to thank them for their service. She also ran the dining room at the NCO Club at Holloman Air Force Base. Throughout the 80's and 90's, she was the manager for Denny's and ran the Western Cafe in Cloudcroft. During that time, she was a mentor to so many that looked to her fun, kind and caring leadership style as they have gone on to run restaurants of their own. She loved hosting events and taking care of others.
You could not help but smile and laugh when you were around Trudy, and her family would like to honor that as we gather to remember her. Her life will be celebrated on Sunday, February 16 at 3:00 PM at the 19th Hole Restaurant at Desert Lakes Golf Course. Those in attendance are asked to wear cheerful colors and to bring a story to share (if they wish).
In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to the Lap Dog Rescue of New Mexico in Trudy's name at lapdogrescue.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020