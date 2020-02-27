|
|
Roy Holmes, 88 years old, of Alamogordo, NM, was born on May 11th, 1931, in Stone Fort, Illinois and grew up in Carrier Mills. He went to celebrate eternal life surrounded by his loving family on February 23rd, 2020 after a brief battle with stomach cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mamie Burns Holmes; his siblings, Shirley, Ruth, Wendell, Gene, James; and grandchild Kristen Redpath. Roy and his wife Rosie were married on December 28th, 1953 and recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. He had a fulfilling life of love, laughter, and bountiful memories of his upbringing in a small coal mining town in Southern Illinois and of raising his two sons Mark Holmes (Celia) of Las Cruces and Steve Holmes (Judy) of Alamogordo and being part of Alamogordo during its growth from the 1960's to the present. All who knew Roy, will attest that he was a kind and gentle man, a loving husband and deeply devoted father, grandfather, and great grandfather; a loving uncle, a passionate and loyal friend to countless, a tireless lifelong volunteer for the Alamogordo community and its organizations and youth, and a faithful servant of God. His lord said to him, 'Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your lord'" (Matthew 25:16-23) Roy was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He took great pride in his professional service to his country while working at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas as an aircraft avionics technician. In 1963, he moved to Alamogordo with his wife Rosie when he transferred to Holloman Air Force Base (HAFB) and the 49th Civil Engineering Squadron, where he worked as an Electronic Systems Specialist. Upon his retirement from HAFB, he and Rosie provided tender loving care to the hundreds of kids raised in the Holmes Child Care business that he and Rosie operated. Roy never stopped being a supportive and loving part of "his childcare kids" lives, and up until his death, attended their high school and college graduations, quinceaneras ceremonies, weddings, birth of children, and many other special occasions. Roy is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rosie; 2 children; sister, Paulma Clark of Illinois; 8 grandchildren, Ashley Boone (Sam) of North Carolina, Kevin Holmes (Sunny) of Albuquerque, Robyne Wood (Chris) of Ohio, Sean Holmes of Alamogordo, Mia Redpath (Sage) of Round Rock, Matt Holmes (Caitlin) of San Antonio, Anna Seidlitz (Andrew) of Australia, and Mark Holmes (Daraka) of Alamogordo; and 8 great grandchildren. He was always filled with joy and pride while being a part of their lives and celebrating with them their accomplishments and dreams. He cherished and held close within his heart those wonderful and special times. His family is very proud of his legacy and of the wonderful examples that he provided, as a humanitarian, and for his devoted volunteer work for many community organizations and events. The list is almost endless, but includes coaching Alamogordo area youth sports teams from baseball to basketball to bowling. In 1969, his Optimist League team (Motor Supply) was the first team in Alamogordo to go through the season undefeated. Roy participated in and was a volunteer for AARP, NARFE, 49th Civil Engineering Squadron Reunion, Optimist Club, Meals on Wheels, RSVP, National , , Team Holloman, and the Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce, just to name a few. Roy enjoyed gardening, rock hunting, and oil painting; enthusiastically celebrating events and holidays with his family and friends (where he was affectionately known as a "party animal"), playing canasta and animal dominos, and camping and fishing. He was an avid bowler, having participated in Alamogordo's men's leagues for over 50 years. Roy, even after two knee replacements and open-heart surgery, bowled a 235 game while at the age of 84. Roy was passionate about his Catholic Faith and was a past member of many ICC, St. Jude, and Lady of the Light Catholic Church committees and organizations. In addition, Roy devoted over 20 years as a volunteer at Father Hay Catholic School during fundraisers, committee activities, renovation projects, community events, and was most proud of being blessed to have taught the Rosary and Stations of the Cross to hundreds upon hundreds of the school's children. Cremation has taken place and Roy's family wishes to extend an invitation to join them at St. Jude Catholic Church on March 14th, 2020 in a celebration of his life. There will be a rosary at 10:15 followed by a eulogy at 10:45 and a Catholic Mass at 11:00. Following the mass, there will be a walking procession to his final resting place at the St. Jude Catholic Church columbarium. There, he will receive military funeral honors with an honor guard flag presentation to his wife Rosie and the playing of taps. In addition, the family extends an invitation to join them in a potluck and gathering from 1:00 to 3:00 at the Alamogordo Senior Center. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes family and friends to donate in his name to a . To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.scenicchapel.com.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 27 to Mar. 11, 2020