1/1
Ruby Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Wilson

Alamogordo - Ruby Irene (Mock) Wilson, 89, passed away on November 14, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She was born on August 26, 1931 in Waldron, Arkansas to Eugene and Ruby (Johnston) Mock.

She and husband Will, were heavily involved in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Organization and served in offices at all levels. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her and family that loved her.

Survivors include her two daughters, Janice Deslongchamps and Anita Keith; son, Charles "Greg" Godwin; granddaughters, Margaret Tompkins, Micaela Rodriguez and Rachel Keith; grandsons, Gabe Ransom, Steven Godwin, Skyler and Matthew Keith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Will; sons, Larry Godwin and John Godwin.; and daughter, Teresa Rodriguez.

Interment will take place at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at a later date.

The Wilson family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alamogordo Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved